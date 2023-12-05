Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Delaware 5-3, Xavier 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 5th at Cintas Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Musketeers couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 66-60.

Quincy Olivari put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points. Less helpful for Xavier was Desmond Claude's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Delaware's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Bobcats.

The Musketeers have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-4 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Xavier and Delaware are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been even better at 76.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.