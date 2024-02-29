Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Xavier after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against DePaul. Xavier took a big hit to their ego last Sunday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Xavier keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-14 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 3-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: DePaul 3-24, Xavier 13-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Xavier. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Xavier and 15 for the Blue Demons.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Xavier's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were the victim of a bruising 88-64 defeat at the hands of the Golden Eagles on Sunday. Xavier has struggled against the Golden Eagles recently, as their game on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dailyn Swain, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Swain didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Friars on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Hoyas.

Like DePaul, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaden Henley led the charge by scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Elijah Fisher, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Musketeers now have a losing record at 13-14. As for the Blue Demons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 17 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-24 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Xavier's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Xavier's way against the Blue Demons in their previous matchup on February 3rd as the Musketeers made off with a 93-68 win. Will Xavier repeat their success, or do the Blue Demons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a big 19.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.