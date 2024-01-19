Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Georgetown 8-9, Xavier 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Xavier is 8-2 against Georgetown since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. Georgetown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Xavier, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Musketeers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs, taking the game 85-71. 85 seems to be a good number for Xavier as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Xavier can attribute much of their success to Desmond Claude, who scored 26 points. Claude continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 80-67 to the Huskies. Georgetown has struggled against UConn recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for Georgetown was Jayden Epps' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Musketeers now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Hoyas, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, Xavier is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Xavier in mind: they have a solid 11-6 record against the spread this season.

Xavier beat Georgetown 95-82 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Xavier repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Musketeers slightly, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.