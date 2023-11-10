Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-0, Xavier 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will be playing at home against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Xavier took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 77-63. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Xavier did.

Xavier's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Desmond Claude, who earned 25 points. Dayvion McKnight was another key contributor, earning 10 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins took their match at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 113-46 win over the Suns. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-21.

The Musketeers' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Xavier took their victory against Jacksonville when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 76-57. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.