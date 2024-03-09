Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Marquette 22-8, Xavier 15-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Cintas Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Marquette has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 74-67 to the Huskies on Wednesday. Marquette found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their defeat, Marquette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kam Jones, who scored 18 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Oso Ighodaro was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Bulldogs by a score of 72-66.

Xavier's loss came about despite a quality game from Dayvion McKnight, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Eagles' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-8. As for the Musketeers, their loss dropped their record down to 15-15.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Marquette's way against Xavier in their previous meeting last Sunday as Marquette made off with a 88-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Xavier.