Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Oakland 3-3, Xavier 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $4.85

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will be playing at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Musketeers made easy work of the Bulldogs and carried off a 100-75 victory. With that win, Xavier brought their scoring average up to 77.3 points per game.

Quincy Olivari was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Gytis Nemeiksa was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Thundering Herd 78-71 on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 149 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Oakland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Jones out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rocket Watts, who scored 20 points.

The Musketeers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Xavier and Oakland pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Xavier is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Xavier is a big 15.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won both of the games they've played against Oakland in the last 5 years.