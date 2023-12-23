Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Xavier looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against Seton Hall.

If Xavier keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Seton Hall will have to make due with an 8-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Seton Hall 8-4, Xavier 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Xavier and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Musketeers lost to the Red Storm on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Xavier's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Desmond Claude, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Quincy Olivari who scored 13 points. That's the first time this season that Claude pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They strolled past the Huskies with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Kadary Richmond, who scored 23 points along with eight steals and six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jaden Bediako, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Musketeers' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Pirates, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Xavier's way against Seton Hall when the teams last played back in February as Xavier made off with a 82-60 victory. With Xavier ahead 40-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Xavier is a 4-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.