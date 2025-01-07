Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: St. John's 12-3, Xavier 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The Red Storm are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

St. John's took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Butler by a score of 70-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than RJ Luis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Luis had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Zuby Ejiofor was another key player, posting 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Xavier opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-63 loss to Georgetown.

Despite their defeat, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dailyn Swain, who earned 11 points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Freemantle, who had 16 points plus seven rebounds.

St. John's pushed their record up to 12-3 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Xavier, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. John's has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 46.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's came up short against Xavier in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 88-77. Can St. John's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.