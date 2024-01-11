Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how UConn and Xavier will finish this one. Sitting on a score of 42-38, UConn has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UConn entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Xavier step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: UConn 13-2, Xavier 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Cintas Center. UConn has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Butler typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday UConn proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 88-81 win over the Bulldogs.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Stephon Castle, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 14 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 66-65 to the Wildcats.

Xavier's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Quincy Olivari, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and three steals, and Dayvion McKnight who scored 12 points.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 13-2. As for the Musketeers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-7.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a 4.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UConn.