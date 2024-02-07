Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Villanova 12-10, Xavier 12-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Villanova has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 85-72 finish the last time they played, Villanova and the Friars decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wildcats enjoyed a cozy 68-50 victory over the Friars on Sunday.

Villanova's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hakim Hart, who scored nine points along with five assists and two steals. Hart didn't help Villanova's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Xavier proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Blue Demons with a sharp 93-68 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Xavier.

Quincy Olivari had a dynamite game for Xavier, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 43 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Olivari has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Dayvion McKnight, who scored 11 points along with seven assists and four steals.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 12-10. As for the Musketeers, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 12-10.

Villanova won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in January, slipping by the Musketeers 66-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Xavier.