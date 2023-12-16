Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Winthrop 8-3, Xavier 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winthrop came tearing into Sunday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 85-68 victory over the Trojans.

Xavier can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 84-79. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.4% better than the opposition, as Xavier's was.

Xavier's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Quincy Olivari led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Musketeers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.