Xavier vs. Butler odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions from model on 42-27 roll

Teams looking to improve their NCAA Tournament resume meet in a key Big East Conference battle on Wednesday when the Xavier Musketeers travel to Indianapolis to face the No. 19 Butler Bulldogs. The Musketeers (16-8), who are seventh in the Big East at 5-6, are 3-4 on the road, while the Bulldogs (18-6), tied for fifth in the league with Providence at 6-5, are 11-2 on their home floor. Xavier leads the all-time series 41-21, although Butler holds a 16-14 edge in games played in Indianapolis.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Butler odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.5. Before making any Butler vs. Xavier picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Xavier vs. Butler spread: Butler -4.5

Xavier vs. Butler over-under: 130.5 points

Xavier vs. Butler money line: Xavier +179, Butler -212

XU: Xavier is 19th in the country in total rebounds at 40 per game

BU: Butler is 17-3 against unranked opponents this season

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs, who have won two of the last three at home against Xavier, have had a winning season in five of the last six years and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 10 of the last 13 years, losing in the national final twice during that stretch. In three seasons under coach LaVall Jordan, Butler has compiled a 55-37 (.598) mark.

Senior guard Kamar Baldwin leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 16.3 points per game and is averaging 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Baldwin, who hit the game winner as time expired in a 79-76 win over Villanova on Feb. 5, is averaging 19.1 points in Big East play, the third-best in the league. Plus, Butler has been sensational at home, winning 12 of its last 14 games on its home floor.

Why Xavier can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Butler vs. Xavier spread. That's because the Musketeers have been a consistent winner over the years and are looking to clinch their 24th consecutive winning season. Xavier has made the NCAA Tournament 16 times in the past 19 years, but missed last season. The Musketeers are 35-23 (.603) under second-year coach Travis Steele.

Xavier senior forward Tyrique Jones leads the Big East and is third in the country with 16 double-doubles, including each of the last six games. Jones, who is averaging 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, is on target to be the first Musketeers player to average a double-double for a season since 2003 National Player of the Year David West did it as a senior. In addition, Xavier is 4-1 in its last five games against Butler.

In fact, it says Butler will have three players score in double figures, while Xavier senior guard Bryce Moore will outscore his season average.

