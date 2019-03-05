Xavier vs. Butler odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

Tuesday's college basketball schedule tips off with a Big East battle between the Butler Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers. It's a 6 p.m. ET tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse. Xavier (16-13, 8-8) is making a late-season charge, having won five consecutive games, while Butler (15-14, 6-10) has dropped four of its past five. Despite the recent losing skid, oddsmakers list the Bulldogs as 3.5-point home favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 138 in the latest Xavier vs. Butler odds. Before you make any Xavier vs. Butler picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Butler vs. Xavier. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Xavier's recent success over the Bulldogs, having beaten Butler in eight of its past 10 meetings, which includes a narrow one-point victory earlier this season. Xavier sits fourth in the Big East, thanks largely to the play of Naji Marshall.

The sophomore guard is averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his past six games. Marshall's dominance has enabled Quentin Goodin (11.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds) to take on a lighter scoring load, while Tyrique Jones continues to dominate on the glass, having secured at least 10 rebounds in three of his past four outings. Plus, the Musketeers have covered the spread in 15 of their past 18 meetings against Butler, going 4-1 against the number in their past five road games against the Bulldogs.

But just because the Musketeers have dominated this series of late doesn't mean they'll stay within the Butler vs. Xavier spread Tuesday.

Despite losing four of their past five, the Bulldogs have an explosive play-maker that can take over a game. Junior guard Kamar Baldwin is an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 17.4 points this season. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable at home, scoring at least 25 points in his past two games at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Who wins Xavier vs. Butler? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Xavier vs. Butler spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 to $100 players the last two years, and find out.