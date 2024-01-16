We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Cintas Center. Xavier is 8-8 overall and 6-4 at home, while Butler is 11-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The programs have split their last four head-to-head matchups down the middle but Butler has covered the spread in all four of those meetings.

This season, Xavier is 10-6 against the spread while Butler is 8-8 against the number. The Musketeers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Butler odds and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Before entering any Xavier vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Butler vs. Xavier. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Xavier vs. Butler spread: Xavier -5.5

Xavier vs. Butler over/under: 150.5 points

Xavier vs. Butler money line: Xavier -243, Butler +196

Xavier vs. Butler picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Xavier

Xavier's and Providence's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Xavier turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points to earn an 85-65 victory. Xavier's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up. Trey Green led the charge by scoring a season-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds. Desmond Claude was another key contributor, scoring 21 points while pulling down five rebounds.

The Musketeers are now 2-3 in the Big East and sit seventh in the conference standings. It's been a disappointing season after Sean Miller led the squad to a 27-10 record and the Sweet Sixteen in his first season back at the helm of the program. Xavier's last losing season came in 1995-96.

What you need to know about Butler

Meanwhile, Butler fell 78-72 to the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Posh Alexander, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Thomas, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

It was the fourth loss in five games for the Bulldogs and they're now eighth in the Big East standings with a 2-4 record. Former Xavier and Ohio State coach Thad Matta's squad has shown improvement after a 14-18 season in 2022-23 but Butler would love to get hot and end a six-year NCAA Tournament drought.

How to make Xavier vs. Butler picks

The model has simulated Xavier vs. Butler 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Butler vs. Xavier, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.