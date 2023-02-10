The No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-5) travel to play the Butler Bulldogs (12-13) in a Big East matchup on Friday evening. Xavier heads into this conference bout on a two-game win streak. On Feb. 4, the Musketeers knocked off St. John's 96-71. Meanwhile, Butler snapped its five-game losing streak on Tuesday. The Bulldogs also defeated St. John's 68-66.

Xavier vs. Butler spread: Musketeers -7

Xavier vs. Butler over/under: 145.5 points

Xavier vs. Butler money line: Musketeers -320, Bulldogs +250

XAV: Musketeers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight Friday games

BUT: Bulldogs are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Souley Boum is an athletic, three-level scorer in the backcourt. Boum has a reliable jumper from beyond the arc while utilizing his court vision to set his teammates up. The California native is third in the Big East in scoring (16.3) and fourth in assists (5). He's also sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage (.418). On Feb. 1, Boum totaled 20 points and nine assists.

Junior guard Colby Jones is a skilled playmaker who passes well and scores off the dribble with ease. Jones can run point if needed and can knock down mid-range jumpers consistently. The Alabama native is fifth in the conference in assists (4.9) with 15 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. In his last game, he totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Why Butler can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor plays with a good pace and has solid ball handles to get past defenders. Taylor attacks the defense from the mid-range and in the lane. The Indiana native averages 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he's shooting 34% from downtown. Taylor has dropped 19 points in back-to-back games.

Senior center Manny Bates is an outstanding rim protector and has great instincts. Bates has superb length to contest shots and snag boards. The North Carolina native leads the team in rebounds (5.6) and blocks (1.9) with 11.6 points per contest. He's recorded at least three blocks in 10 games. Bates notched 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in his last contest.

