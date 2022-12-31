Who's Playing

No. 2 Connecticut @ No. 22 Xavier

Current Records: Connecticut 14-0; Xavier 11-3

What to Know

The #2 Connecticut Huskies and the #22 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since November of 2019 (2-2), but not for long. UConn and the Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Saturday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 74-68 at home and UConn taking the second 72-61.

The Villanova Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UConn proved too difficult a challenge. UConn walked away with a 74-66 victory. Guard Jordan Hawkins and forward Alex Karaban were among the main playmakers for the Huskies as the former had 22 points along with seven boards and the latter had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Musketeers beat the St. John's Red Storm 84-79 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Xavier was forward Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards. Nunge had some trouble finding his footing against the Seton Hall Pirates last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UConn is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Huskies up to 14-0 and the Musketeers to 11-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UConn comes into the game boasting the 20th most points per game in college basketball at 82.9. Xavier has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 50.60% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Xavier and Connecticut both have two wins in their last four games.