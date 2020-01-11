Xavier vs. Creighton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Xavier vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ Xavier
Current Records: Creighton 12-4; Xavier 12-4
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Creighton Bluejays at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Xavier received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Despite the defeat, the Musketeers had strong showings from F Tyrique Jones, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks, and G Paul Scruggs, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Creighton entered their matchup against the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Creighton dropped the ball, starting off the new year with a 64-59 loss to Villanova. G Ty-Shon Alexander wasn't much of a difference maker for Creighton and finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
The Musketeers got away with a 63-61 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their win shoved the Bluejays out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Xavier have won six out of their last ten games against Creighton.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Xavier 63 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 13, 2019 - Xavier 64 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 03, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Xavier 72 vs. Creighton 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Xavier 92 vs. Creighton 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - Creighton 75 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 04, 2017 - Xavier 82 vs. Creighton 80
- Jan 16, 2017 - Creighton 72 vs. Xavier 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Xavier 98 vs. Creighton 93
- Feb 09, 2016 - Creighton 70 vs. Xavier 56
