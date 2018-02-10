Xavier vs. Creighton odds: Picks from proven model on 13-6 college hoops run

College hoops fans get a Saturday afternoon treat when the Xavier Musketeers visit the Creighton Bluejays at 2:30 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on FOX. Creighton is favored by two points, unchanged from the open.

In this huge Big East basketball showdown that features two teams looking for a key conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.

That wasn't a fluke, either. The model entered Friday on a strong 13-6 run on its top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated Xavier vs. Creighton 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you Trevon Bluiett is projected to be the leading scorer for the Musketeers with 17 points, and Marcus Foster will pace the Bluejays with 24 points in 36 minutes.

The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this game, saying you can back one side 65 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Xavier's strong recent performances. The fifth-ranked Musketeers have won seven straight games, which includes a 22-point home victory over Creighton.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Muskateers, who have scored 89 or more points in three of their past four games, are averaging 85.2.

Bluiett has been the catalyst for the Musketeers this season. The senior guard, who is averaging 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, dominated the first time these two teams met, scoring 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

But just because Xavier comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to go on the road and stay within the two-point spread.

Xavier is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine game against the Bluejays, while Creighton is 6-2 in its last eight games playing against Xavier at home.

So what side of Xavier-Creighton do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Xavier-Creighton spread is cashing 65 percent of the time, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.