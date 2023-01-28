A couple of surging Big East squads will battle Saturday on CBS as Creighton hosts No. 13 Xavier in a rematch of a Jan. 11 thriller in which the Musketeers pulled out a critical 90-87 win. That loss dropped the Bluejays to 3-3 in Big East play, but they since have recovered well by winning their last three games to enter the second meeting at 12-8 (6-3 Big East) and fourth in the league standings.

Xavier enters the day in solo possession of first at 17-4 (9-1) and riding high off an 82-79 win at No. 19 UConn on Wednesday. The Musketeers have been one of the nation's top surprise teams in the first season of coach Sean Miller's second stint leading the program.

With a win over Creighton, Xavier would reach 10 conference victories for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign with several weeks still remaining in the regular season. While Miller inherited some quality veteran talent from last season's roster, he also made a critical transfer addition in Souley Boum. The former UTEP guard scored 26 in the first meeting with Creighton and led the Musketeers with 21 in this week's win over UConn.

All five Creighton starters reached double digits in the first meeting, led by Baylor Scheierman's 25. Balanced scoring has been a hallmark for the Bluejays, who again received double-figure scoring contributions from every starter in a 104-76 win over St. John's on Wednesday.

The Musketeers used a 15-7 edge in second-chance points and a 17-3 advantage in bench points to squeak out a victory in the first meeting after trailing by six with just 9:20 remaining. But that game was at Xavier, and the Bluejays have lost at home just once this season. Not only would a Creighton win constitute revenge, but it would also insert the Bluejays firmly into the league title race.

How to watch Xavier vs. Creighton live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: CHI Health Center -- Omaha, Nebraska

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Xavier vs. Creighton prediction, picks

This week is as tough as it gets in the Big East for Xavier, and now it must face a surging Creighton team on the western edge of the league's footprint just three days after the hard-fought win over UConn. Creighton is riding high off a 28-point beatdown of St. John's and has won three straight since taking the Musketeers. The Bluejays are rounding into form but remain an NCAA Tournament bubble team, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. This is a chance for Creighton to pick up its second Quad 1 win, and the Bluejays should take full advantage in front of their home fans. Prediction: Creighton -4

