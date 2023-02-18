Who's Playing

DePaul @ Xavier

Current Records: DePaul 9-17; Xavier 19-7

What to Know

The #16 Xavier Musketeers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Xavier and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Xavier was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 69-68 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Guard Adam Kunkel wasn't much of a difference maker for Xavier; Kunkel picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 7-point finish.

Meanwhile, DePaul came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday, falling 92-83. The losing side was boosted by forward Javan Johnson, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, five assists and six boards.

The losses put Xavier at 19-7 and the Blue Demons at 9-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Musketeers enter the game with 82.6 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, DePaul is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Series History

Xavier have won 11 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.