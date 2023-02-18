Who's Playing
DePaul @ Xavier
Current Records: DePaul 9-17; Xavier 19-7
What to Know
The #16 Xavier Musketeers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Xavier and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Xavier was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 69-68 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Guard Adam Kunkel wasn't much of a difference maker for Xavier; Kunkel picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 7-point finish.
Meanwhile, DePaul came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday, falling 92-83. The losing side was boosted by forward Javan Johnson, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, five assists and six boards.
The losses put Xavier at 19-7 and the Blue Demons at 9-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Musketeers enter the game with 82.6 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, DePaul is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Series History
Xavier have won 11 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Jan 18, 2023 - DePaul 73 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - DePaul 69 vs. Xavier 65
- Jan 19, 2022 - Xavier 68 vs. DePaul 67
- Mar 11, 2020 - DePaul 71 vs. Xavier 67
- Feb 25, 2020 - Xavier 78 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 04, 2020 - Xavier 67 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - DePaul 74 vs. Xavier 62
- Dec 29, 2018 - Xavier 74 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Xavier 65 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - Xavier 77 vs. DePaul 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Xavier 75 vs. DePaul 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Xavier 79 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 08, 2017 - Xavier 72 vs. DePaul 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Xavier 86 vs. DePaul 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - Xavier 84 vs. DePaul 64