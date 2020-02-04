Xavier vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The DePaul Blue Demons and the Xavier Musketeers are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is 13-9 overall and 9-5 at home, while Xavier is 14-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. DePaul has lost four in a row and eight of its past nine games. Xavier has lost five of its last seven games. The Blue Demons are favored by one point in the latest DePaul vs. Xavier odds, while the over-under is set at 138. Before entering any Xavier vs. DePaul picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Xavier vs. DePaul spread: Blue Demons -1

Xavier vs. DePaul over-under: 138 points

Xavier vs. DePaul money line: DePaul -115, Xavier -111

What you need to know about DePaul

The Blue Demons fell 76-72 to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday. Charlie Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and eight assists in addition to six boards. DePaul led for most of the game, but Marquette took the lead for good with just over a minutre remaining. The Blue Demons shot 11 of 23 from the free throw line.

What you need to know about Xavier

Xavier scored a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Seton Hall on the road Saturday. It was another big night for Tyrique Jones, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 18 rebounds along with four blocks. Naji Marshall added 14 points. Xavier held Seton Hall to 22.2 percent shooting from the field.The Musketeers also held a 51-22 rebounding advantage. Xavier scored 30 of the game's first 36 points.

