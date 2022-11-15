Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Xavier

Current Records: Fairfield 0-2; Xavier 2-0

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Fairfield Stags at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Cintas Center. Xavier should still be feeling good after a big win, while Fairfield will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Musketeers' way against the Montana Grizzlies this past Friday as they made off with an 86-64 victory. Forward Zach Freemantle was the offensive standout of the matchup for Xavier, picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Fairfield falling 83-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Xavier is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest this past Friday, where they covered a 17.5-point spread.

The Musketeers' win brought them up to 2-0 while the Stags' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Xavier ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45.10% on the season. Less enviably, Fairfield is stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Fairfield.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.