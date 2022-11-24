Who's Playing

Florida @ Xavier

Current Records: Florida 3-1; Xavier 3-1

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will take on the Florida Gators at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while the Musketeers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Xavier as they fell 81-79 to the Indiana Hoosiers last Friday. Xavier got double-digit scores from five players: forward Zach Freemantle (15), guard Souley Boum (15), forward Jack Nunge (14), guard Colby Jones (13), and guard Adam Kunkel (13).

Meanwhile, Florida was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles last week, winning 76-67. Forward Colin Castleton was the offensive standout of the game for Florida, picking up 25 points in addition to nine boards.

The Musketeers and the Gators now sit at an identical 3-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Xavier enters the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Florida is even better: they come into the contest boasting the sixth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier and Florida both have one win in their last two games.