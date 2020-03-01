Xavier vs. Georgetown odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions by model on 66-40 run

It's a showdown between Big East teams fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives when the Georgetown Hoyas host the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena. The Musketeers (18-10) have won five of their past seven and defeated DePaul 78-67 on Tuesday. The Hoyas (15-13) were routed 93-72 by Marquette on Wednesday for their third consecutive loss, and they are a long shot to make the NCAA field.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C. The Musketeers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142.5. Before considering your Georgetown vs. Xavier picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Xavier vs. Georgetown. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Georgetown vs. Xavier.

Xavier vs. Georgetown spread: Xavier -1.5

Xavier vs. Georgetown over-under: 142.5

Xavier vs. Georgetown money line: Xavier -123, Georgetown +103

Georgetown: G Jahvon Blair is averaging 18.6 points in the past seven games.

Xavier: F Naji Marshall has 22 assists and three blocks in the last four games.

Why Xavier can cover

The favorite is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and Xavier allows 67 points per game. The Hoyas are 0-11 when they score 72 points or fewer, and the Musketeers have allowed more than 70 just once in their past seven. Naji Marshall gets 1.3 steals and Paul Scruggs gets 1.2 for a team that takes the ball away just under six times a game, and forward Tyrique Jones blocks 1.1 shots per contest.

The Musketeers are 5-4 against the spread in road games this season, and Jones averages a double-double with 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Marshall leads the Musketeers in scoring (16.3) and assists (3.9) and grabs 6.1 boards per contest. Scruggs also brings versatility, with 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Forwards Zach Freemantle and Jason Carter combine for 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for a Musketeers team that gets 39.8 boards per game.

Why Georgetown can cover

Even so, the Musketeers aren't a lock to cover the Xavier vs. Georgetown spread. With the status of top scorers Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Mac McClung (foot) uncertain, Jahvon Blair could take on more of the load. The junior averages 10.4 points in just over 24 minutes per game, but he had 18 points, four assists and a steal in the loss to Marquette. He will get help from junior Jamorko Pickett and senior Terrell Allen, who combine for 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 freshman, will fill the void inside if Yurtseven can't go.

The Hoyas are 4-4 against the spread with the rest advantage, and they are 10-6 straight-up at home. They're looking for revenge after losing in Cincinnati in late January. Georgetown shoots 34.9 percent from three-point range, and senior Jagan Mosely has shot an efficient 41.9 percent on 62 tries. Mosely also leads the team in assists (3.5) and steals (1.3).

How to make Georgetown vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with simulations looking for Blair to carry the day for Georgetown and senior Bryce Moore to chip in more than usual off the bench for Xavier. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins Xavier vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread is hitting 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgetown vs. Xavier spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model on a 66-40 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.