The Xavier Musketeers will look to build on a modest two-game winning streak, while the Georgetown Hoyas will look to snap a two-game skid when they meet in Big East action on Friday night. The Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East), who are just 1-4 on the road this season, are coming off an 80-67 loss at No. 4 Connecticut on Sunday. The Musketeers (9-8, 3-3 Big East), who are 7-4 on their home floor in 2023-24, rolled to an 85-71 win over Butler on Tuesday. Xavier swept last season's two meetings with the Hoyas, including a 95-82 home win on Jan. 21, 2023.

Tipoff from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Xavier leads the all-time series 19-6, including a 10-1 edge in games played in Cincinnati. The Musketeers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Xavier odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 149.5.

Georgetown vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -12.5

Georgetown vs. Xavier over/under: 149.5 points

Georgetown vs. Xavier money line: Xavier -970, Georgetown +630

GTWN: The Hoyas have hit the team total under in 17 of their last 30 games (+2.15 units)

XAV: The Musketeers have hit the game total over in 12 of their last 22 games at home (+1.00 units)

Why Xavier can cover

Graduate transfer guard Quincy Olivari helps power the offense and is fourth in the Big East in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. He scored 24 points in the 80-75 loss to Connecticut on Jan. 10, and scored 29 points in the 74-54 win over Seton Hall on Dec. 23. He is third in the Big East in 3-point field goals at 2.82 per game, including five or more four times. He is second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.9% on 48 of 112 shots, including 6 of 8 in an 84-79 win over Cincinnati on Dec. 9.

Sophomore guard Desmond Claude has been red hot of late, scoring a career-high 26 points in the win over Butler on Tuesday, and 21 points in an 85-65 win at Providence on Saturday. For the year, he is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.6 minutes of action. He recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in an 81-66 loss at St. John's on Dec. 20.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps continues to lead the Hoyas in scoring, and has reached double-digit scoring in 13 of the 14 games he has played in. He has 20 or more in five games, including a season-high 34 points in an 88-81 win over Jackson State on Nov. 25. He scored 31 points in an 88-83 overtime win over American on Nov. 19. For the year, he is averaging 18 points, four assists and 2.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes of play.

Also helping bring some scoring punch to the Hoyas is junior guard Dontrez Styles. Styles, who is in his first year at Georgetown after spending the past two at North Carolina, is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 34 minutes. He has registered two double-doubles on the season, including a 22-point and 11-rebound performance in the overtime win over American on Nov. 19. He also had 15 points and 10 boards in a 94-57 win over Le Moyne on Nov. 7. He has scored 10 or more times in 11 of 17 games in 2023-24.

