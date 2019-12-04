Xavier vs. Green Bay: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Xavier (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Xavier 7-1; Green Bay 3-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to the Xavier Musketeers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Green Bay took their contest against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday by a conclusive 98-72 score.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Xavier took down the Lipscomb Bisons 87-62. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: G Paul Scruggs (15), F Zach Freemantle (15), F Tyrique Jones (14), and F Naji Marshall (13). Zach Freemantle's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Florida Gators last week. Freemantle also finished with 15 points, the most he has had all season.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 3-3 all in all.

Their wins bumped the Phoenix to 3-4 and Xavier to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Phoenix and the Musketeers clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.