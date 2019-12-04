Xavier vs. Green Bay: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Xavier vs. Green Bay basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: Xavier 7-1; Green Bay 3-4
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to the Xavier Musketeers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Green Bay took their contest against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday by a conclusive 98-72 score.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Xavier took down the Lipscomb Bisons 87-62. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: G Paul Scruggs (15), F Zach Freemantle (15), F Tyrique Jones (14), and F Naji Marshall (13). Zach Freemantle's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Florida Gators last week. Freemantle also finished with 15 points, the most he has had all season.
Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 3-3 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Phoenix to 3-4 and Xavier to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Phoenix and the Musketeers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Phoenix.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
MSU retires Draymond Green's No. 23
Green's No. 23 jersey will forever be enshrined in Michigan State lore
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan State falls out
The Spartans have stumbled through the first month of the season after entering it ranked No....
-
UNC vs. Ohio State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Ohio State vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Penn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Penn vs. Villanova game 10,000 times.
-
Virginia's defense could make history
Matt Norlander's weekly look around college hoops also hits on Arizona State's rare scheduling...
-
North Carolina vs. OSU pick, preview
The Tar Heels welcome the unbeaten Buckeyes to Chapel Hill on Wednesday in a pivotal Big Ten/ACC...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans
-
Louisville vs. Michigan score, live updates
No. 1 Louisville passed its first test as the top-ranked team, handing No. 4 Michigan a 58-43...