The Xavier Musketeers (4-3) will have their eyes set on a signature victory when they host the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) on Friday night in a 2023 Big East-Big 12 battle. Xavier is playing its third straight home game, but it is coming off a 78-76 loss to Oakland. The Musketeers were 15.5-point favorites in that contest but were never able to take control. Houston improved to 7-0 with a 79-44 win over Montana last Friday in a game that the Cougars led 41-14 at halftime.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Houston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Houston odds, while the over/under is set at 138.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Houston vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Xavier vs. Houston spread: Houston -8.5

Xavier vs. Houston over/under: 138.5 points

Xavier vs. Houston money line: Xavier +308, Houston -397

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier has already pulled off one upset at home this season, taking down Saint Mary's as a 5.5-point underdog two weeks ago. The Musketeers led by 10 points at halftime and outscored the Gaels in the second half as well en route to a 66-49 win. Four players scored in double figures for Xavier, paced by senior guard Dayvion McKnight's 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Musketeers added a 100-75 win over Bryant in their following game, as senior guard Quincy Olivari scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Their balance showed again in that contest, with five players finishing in double digits. Xavier is 15-2 in its last 17 home games, and it has won seven consecutive games in December.

Why Houston can cover

Houston is looking like a national championship contender again this season, rattling off seven double-digit wins to open the campaign. The Cougars have taken down Utah and Dayton to go along with five wins over vastly inferior opponents. Their most recent win came against Montana last Friday, as they cruised to a 79-44 victory as 26-point favorites.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer, who spent the first portion of his career at Baylor, scored a season-high 24 points in the win over the Grizzlies. Cryer leads the team with 17.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp is adding 11.7 points and 3.4 boards per contest. The Cougars have won 10 consecutive road games, and Xavier is coming off an embarrassing loss to Oakland.

