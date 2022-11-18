Who's Playing

No. 12 Indiana @ Xavier

Current Records: Indiana 2-0; Xavier 3-0

What to Know

The #12 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Cintas Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hoosiers took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 101-49 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Among those leading the charge for IU was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier strolled past the Fairfield Stags with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 78-65. Four players on the Musketeers scored in the double digits: forward Jack Nunge (23), guard Adam Kunkel (21), forward Zach Freemantle (15), and guard Souley Boum (11). That's Zach Freemantle's first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, IU is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought IU up to 2-0 and Xavier to 3-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hoosiers enter the contest with a 45.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. The Musketeers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.10%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 3-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.