Who's Playing

No. 12 Indiana @ Xavier

Current Records: Indiana 2-0; Xavier 3-0

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the #12 Indiana Hoosiers at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Cintas Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Musketeers had enough points to win and then some against the Fairfield Stags on Tuesday, taking their contest 78-65. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jack Nunge (23), guard Adam Kunkel (21), forward Zach Freemantle (15), and guard Souley Boum (11). That's Zach Freemantle's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why IU was a heavy favorite Thursday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were completely in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 101-49 at home. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the offensive standout of the game for IU, picking up 21 points along with six rebounds.

Xavier is now a perfect 3-0 while IU sits at 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Musketeers rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 45.10% on the season. The Hoosiers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.