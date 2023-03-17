Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Xavier

Regular Season Records: Kennesaw State 26-8; Xavier 25-9

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls and the #13 Xavier Musketeers are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kennesaw State should still be riding high after a win, while the Musketeers will be looking to right the ship.

Kennesaw State earned some more postseason success in their matchup last week. They escaped with a win against the Liberty Flames by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Kennesaw State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terrell Burden (19), guard Chris Youngblood (16), guard Brandon Stroud (12), and forward Demond Robinson (10).

Meanwhile, the contest between Xavier and the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Xavier falling 65-51, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Colby Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Xavier's defeat took them down to 25-9 while Kennesaw State's victory pulled them up to 26-8. A win for the Musketeers would reverse both their bad luck and Kennesaw State's good luck. We'll see if Xavier manages to pull off that tough task or if the Owls keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.