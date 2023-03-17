Greensboro Coliseum hosts a set of games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday, beginning with an early afternoon matchup. The No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls face the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers in a Midwest Region battle. Kennesaw State closed the season on a 16-2 run to win the ASUN Conference, and the Owls are 26-8 overall in 2022-23. Xavier is 25-9 overall under Sean Miller, losing to Marquette in the Big East title game.

Tipoff is at 12:40 p.m. ET in Greensboro. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Musketeers as 13-point favorites, while the over/under is 153.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Kennesaw State odds. Before locking in any Kennesaw State vs. Xavier picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and March Madness betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Kennesaw State vs. Xavier:

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -13

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier over/under: 153.5 points

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier money line: Xavier -900, KSU +600

KENN: The Owls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

XAV: The Musketeers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Kennesaw State is enjoying its best season in school history, with top-flight metrics on both sides of the floor. The Owls are strong in shooting efficiency on offense, making 37.1% of 3-point attempts and 51.3% of 2-point attempts. Kennesaw State is above the national average in free throw attempts (20.9 per game) and assists (14.4 per game), with the Owls facing a Xavier defense that is below the median in 3-point defense (35.9%), turnover creation rate (16.5%), block rate (7.8%), and assists allowed (14.8 per game).

On defense, Kennesaw State relies on havoc creation, including a 19.6% turnover creation rate and a 10.5% steal rate for the season. Xavier commits a live-ball turnover on 9.9% of possessions on offense, and Kennesaw State also closes possessions well with a 74.2% defensive rebound rate in 2022-23.

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier's offense is elite from a statistical standpoint. The Musketeers rank near the top of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and in the top 12 nationally with 81.4 points per game. Xavier leads the country with 19.3 assists per game, sharing the ball beautifully, and the Musketeers have fantastic shooting numbers. The Musketeers are in the top six nationally in both field goal percentage (49.4%) and 3-point percentage (39.5%), with a very solid 54% mark inside the arc.

Xavier also secures almost 32% of missed shots on the offensive glass, and Miller's team commits a turnover on only 17.5% of offensive possessions. Kennesaw State has clear vulnerabilities on defense, ranking outside the top 250 nationally in free throw rate allowed and giving up 34.8% shooting from 3-point range. The Owls also block only 7.8% of shots this season.

Five players are projected to score at least 12 points.

