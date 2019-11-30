Xavier vs. Lipscomb live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Xavier vs. Lipscomb basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Xavier (home) vs. Lipscomb (away)
Current Records: Xavier 6-1; Lipscomb 3-4
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons will square off against the #25 Xavier Musketeers at noon ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Lipscomb should still be riding high after a win, while Xavier will be looking to right the ship.
The Bisons have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday. Lipscomb strolled past Tennessee Tech with points to spare, taking the contest 78-65.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Florida Gators took down Xavier 70-65.
The Bisons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Xavier's defeat took them down to 6-1 while Lipscomb's victory pulled them up to 3-4. We'll see if the Musketeers can steal the Bisons' luck or if the Bisons records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bisons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as an 18-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
