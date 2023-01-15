Who's Playing

Marquette @ Xavier

Current Records: Marquette 14-4; Xavier 14-3

What to Know

The #25 Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Eagles and the #12 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Sunday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 80-71 at home and Marquette taking the second 75-64.

Marquette didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Connecticut Huskies this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory. Marquette relied on the efforts of forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds, and forward Oso Ighodaro, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Xavier and the Creighton Bluejays clashed this past Wednesday, but the Musketeers ultimately edged out the opposition 90-87. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: guard Souley Boum (26), guard Colby Jones (20), forward Jack Nunge (15), and forward Jerome Hunter (12). Jack Nunge's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Villanova Wildcats two weeks ago.

The Golden Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Marquette up to 14-4 and the Musketeers to 14-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.20% on the season. But Xavier is even better: they come into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.