Who's Playing

Marquette @ Xavier

Current Records: Marquette 14-4; Xavier 14-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #25 Marquette Golden Eagles will be on the road. Marquette and the #12 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Sunday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Musketeers winning the first 80-71 at home and Marquette taking the second 75-64.

The Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory. Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 17 points in addition to six boards, and forward Oso Ighodaro, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Xavier proved too difficult a challenge. Xavier came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bluejays, sneaking past 90-87. Having forecasted a close win for the Musketeers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Souley Boum (26), guard Colby Jones (20), forward Jack Nunge (15), and forward Jerome Hunter (12). Nunge hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The wins brought the Golden Eagles up to 14-4 and Xavier to 14-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the sixth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. But Xavier is even better: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Xavier.