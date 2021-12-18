Who's Playing

Marquette @ No. 22 Xavier

Current Records: Marquette 8-3; Xavier 10-1

What to Know

The #22 Xavier Musketeers and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 91-88 at home and Marquette taking the second 66-59.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Musketeers proved too difficult a challenge. Xavier was the clear victor by an 86-63 margin over Morehead State. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Jerome Hunter (15), guard Colby Jones (14), forward Jack Nunge (13), and guard Adam Kunkel (12).

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles entered their game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Marquette took a hard 67-56 fall against UCLA. Despite the defeat, Marquette got a solid performance out of guard Greg Elliott, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Xavier is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Xavier's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Marquette's loss dropped them down to 8-3. Jack Nunge will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 13 points along with seven boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Marquette's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.30

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marquette have won seven out of their last 13 games against Xavier.

Mar 06, 2021 - Marquette 66 vs. Xavier 59

Dec 20, 2020 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 88

Jan 29, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Xavier 82

Jan 15, 2020 - Marquette 85 vs. Xavier 65

Jan 26, 2019 - Marquette 87 vs. Xavier 82

Jan 06, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Xavier 52

Jan 24, 2018 - Xavier 89 vs. Marquette 70

Dec 27, 2017 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 87

Mar 01, 2017 - Marquette 95 vs. Xavier 84

Feb 18, 2017 - Marquette 83 vs. Xavier 61

Mar 10, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 72

Feb 06, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 82

Jan 16, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Marquette 66

Injury Report for Xavier

KyKy Tandy: Out for the Season (Lips)

Elijah Tucker: Out for the Season (Illness)

Injury Report for Marquette