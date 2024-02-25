We've got another exciting Big East matchup on the schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 20-6 overall and 12-1 at home, while Xavier is 13-13 overall and 2-6 on the road. Marquette has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Musketeers.

This time around, Marquette is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Xavier odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 160 points. Before entering any Xavier vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Marquette. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. Xavier spread: Marquette -11.5

Marquette vs. Xavier over/under: 160 points

Marquette vs. Xavier money line: Marquette: -685, Xavier: +481

Marquette vs. Xavier picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Marquette

The Golden Eagles scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons. Marquette has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 19 points or more this season.

Kam Jones was a one-man wrecking crew for Marquette as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jones has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Oso Ighodaro, who almost dropped a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds.

What you need to know about Xavier

Meanwhile, Xavier's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after its third straight loss. The Musketeers suffered a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Providence Friars. Despite the loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Abou Ousmane, who dropped a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 16 points to go along with six assists and four steals. For the season, McKnight is averaging 12.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 46.4% of his field goals this season.

How to make Marquette vs. Xavier picks

The model has simulated Marquette vs. Xavier 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Xavier vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.