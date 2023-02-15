A Big East battle has the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers (19-6) going on the road to play the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6) on Wednesday evening. Xavier heads into this showdown looking to bounce back after having its two-game win streak halted. On Feb. 10, Butler beat the Musketeers 69-67. Marquette is playing good basketball as of late, winners of six of its last seven games. On Sunday, the Golden Eagles topped Georgetown 89-75.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Marquette odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161. Before locking in any Marquette vs. Xavier picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Marquette and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Marquette vs. Xavier:

Xavier vs. Marquette spread: Golden Eagles -5.5

Xavier vs. Marquette over/under: 161 points

Xavier vs. Marquette money line: Golden Eagles -260, Musketeers +210

XAV: The Over is 4-0 in Musketeers' last four games following an ATS loss

MARQ: The Golden Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last four Wednesday games

Why Xavier can cover



Senior guard Souley Boum has been an athletic and skilled playmaker in the backcourt. Boum has good court vision and quickly scans the floor to hit the open man. He also owns a smooth jumper and spaces the floor consistently. The California native is fourth in the Big East in assists (4.9) and is tied for fifth in scoring (16.1). On Feb. 1, he dropped 20 points and nine assists.

Junior guard Colby Jones is a versatile difference-maker on the court. Jones can score off the dribble from a variety of spots while owning the ball handles to run the offense when needed. The Alabama native averages 15 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He's scored at least 17 points in three straight games. In his last contest, he logged 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

Why Marquette can cover

Sophomore Kam Jones is a very skilled combo guard for the Golden Eagles. Jones can get a bucket from all three levels on the floor and has good leaping ability when attacking the basket. The Tennessee native leads the team in scoring (15.2) with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He's also shooting 36% on 7.5 attempts per contest. Jones finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers in his last matchup.

Sophomore guard Tyler Kolek does a great job disturbing the ball and orchestrating the offense. Kolek has a good feel for the game and gets buckets from multiple spots. He leads the conference in assists (7.7) with 11.6 points and 4 rebounds per contest. Kolek also ranks sixth in the Big East in steals (1.7). On Jan. 28, the Rhode Island native notched 24 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

How to make Marquette vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 160 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Xavier vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.