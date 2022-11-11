Who's Playing

Montana @ Xavier

Current Records: Montana 0-1; Xavier 1-0

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Xavier Musketeers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Cintas Center. Xavier will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Montana has to be hurting after a devastating 91-63 loss at the hands of the Duquesne Dukes on Tuesday. Josh Bannan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Musketeers' way against the Morgan State Bears on Monday as they made off with a 96-73 victory. Xavier's Souley Boum looked sharp as he had 23 points along with five steals.

Montana is now 0-1 while Xavier sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies have allowed their opponents an average of ten steals per game, the 43rd most in college basketball. But the Musketeers come into the game boasting the 10th most steals per game in college basketball at 7.5. In other words, Montana will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.