Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Xavier

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the Xavier Musketeers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Cintas Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Bears (13-15), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Xavier may not have made it to the NCAA tournament last season (they were 23-13), but they did the next best thing by winning the NIT with a 73-72 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in the finals.

Since the experts predict a loss, Morgan State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.