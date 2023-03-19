Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Xavier

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 24-11; Xavier 26-9

What to Know

The #13 Xavier Musketeers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to clash at 12:10 p.m. ET March 19 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They secured a 72-67 W over the Kennesaw State Owls. Among those leading the charge for the Musketeers was forward Jerome Hunter, who had 24 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt strolled past Iowa State with points to spare, taking the contest 59-41. Pitt's forward Guillermo Diaz Graham filled up the stat sheet, picking up nine points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.