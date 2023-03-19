The third-seeded Xavier Musketeers narrowly avoided being upset in the first round and will face an even tougher foe this time around when they take on the No. 11 seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in a 2023 NCAA Tournament second round Midwest Region matchup on Sunday. The Panthers (24-11, 14-6 ACC) have a pair of tournament wins already, defeating Mississippi State 60-59 in a First Four matchup on Tuesday and crushing No. 6 seed Iowa State 59-41 on Friday. The Musketeers (26-9, 15-5 Big East), who are making their first tournament appearance in five years, survived on Friday with a 72-67 win over No. 14 Kennesaw State. Xavier is making its 29th NCAA Tournament appearance, while Pittsburgh has now appeared in 27.

Tipoff from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS. Pitt leads the all-time series 4-3. The Musketeers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5.

Pittsburgh vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -5.5

Pittsburgh vs. Xavier over/under: 151.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. Xavier money line: Pitt +175, Xavier -210

PITT: The Panthers are 23-7 against the spread in their last 30 games overall

XAV: The Musketeers are 24-8-2 ATS in their last 34 NCAA Tournament games

Why Xavier can cover

The Musketeers are powered by senior Souley Boum. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 of the past 13 games, including a 17-point, five-rebound and two-assist effort in the first-round win over Kennesaw State. He scored 23 points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds in an 82-60 win over Creighton in a Big East Tournament semifinal last week. In 35 starts this season, Boum is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 35 minutes of action.

Junior guard Colby Jones has also been red hot of late, scoring 10 or more points in six of the past seven games. In Friday's first-round win, he scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists in 36 minutes of action. He has reached 20 or more points in three of the last six games, including 29 points and nine rebounds in a 94-89 win over Providence on March 1. In 34 starts this season, he is averaging 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Junior forward Blake Hinson is one of four players averaging in double-figure scoring. Hinson was held to five points and four rebounds in the first-round win over Iowa State, but has reached double-figure scoring in six of the past eight games. He scored 24 points in a 78-76 loss at Miami on March 4, and scored 22 in a 99-82 victory over Syracuse on Feb. 25. He has reached double-figure scoring 29 times and has recorded five double-doubles. The Ole Miss transfer has played in 35 games, including 34 starts, and is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Also helping lead the Panthers is senior guard Jamarius Burton. He is coming off an 11-point, four-rebound and three-assist performance against Iowa State on Friday. In 33 starts on the year, Burton is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is connecting on 49.9% of his field goals and 83.5% of his free throws. He scored 21 points and dished out eight assists in an 89-81 win over Georgia Tech in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal last week.

