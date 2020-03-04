Xavier vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions by model on 66-40 run

Teams looking to finish the season strong and make a case for an NCAA Tournament bid clash on Wednesday when the Xavier Musketeers face the Providence Friars in a key Big East battle. The Musketeers (19-10), who are tied for sixth in the conference with Butler at 8-8, are 5-5 on the road, while the Friars (17-12), who are fourth in the league at 10-6, are 11-3 on their home floor. Xavier enters Wednesday's matchup having won three of its last four games. Providence, meanwhile, is in the midst of a four game winning streak.

Tip-off from Dunkin' Donuts Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Xavier leads the all-time series 10-7. The Friars are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Providence odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132. Before making any Providence vs. Xavier picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Xavier vs. Providence spread: Providence -4.5

Xavier vs. Providence over-under: 132 points

Xavier vs. Providence money line: Xavier +157, Providence -188

XU: Is 26th in the country in total rebounds at 39.4

PROV: Is averaging 70.4 points per game

Why Providence can cover

The Friars have been red hot, winning four straight including victories over first-place Seton Hall and second-place Villanova. Providence, which has defeated every team in the conference except Xavier this season, has clinched a bye in the first round of the Big East Tournament for the sixth time in the past seven years. The Friars rank first in the Big East in offensive rebounds (13.2) and third in steals (8.2).

Senior forward Alpha Diallo leads the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game as well as rebounds (7.9). He has reached double-figures in six of the past seven games, including a 35-point, 10-rebound effort in a 74-71 win over Seton Hall on Feb. 15. He also had 19 points and grabbed 17 boards in a loss at St. John's on Feb. 12 and was named Big East Player of the Week on Feb. 17.

Why Xavier can cover

Even so, the Friars aren't guaranteed to cover the Providence vs. Xavier spread on Wednesday. That's because the Musketeers have also been playing well, winning two straight and three of four. Xavier has already clinched its 24th straight winning season and has made the NCAA Tournament 27 times since 1983. Under second-year coach Travis Steele, the Musketeers are 38-26 (.594) and are averaging 70.7 points per game this season. Xavier has won six of its last eight Big East games, including four road wins.

Xavier junior forward Naji Marshall, who leads the Musketeers in scoring (16.5) and assists (3.9) and is second in rebounding (6.3), was named Big East Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 21.5 points, eight rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over DePaul on Feb. 25 and at Georgetown on March 1. Marshall hit a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left at Georgetown.

