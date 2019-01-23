Xavier vs. Providence odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 15-6 run

Xavier and Providence have both been on the short end of several close conference games. They square off Wednesday in an important clash with a chance to get back into the Big East race. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from the Cintas Center. The Musketeers are looking to bounce back from an 85-75 loss Saturday at No. 22-ranked Villanova. They have lost three of their last five. The Friars are coming off a 79-68 defeat at No. 12 Marquette, their fourth loss in the last five games. Providence won two of three matchups with Xavier last season. The Musketeers are 3.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 141 in the latest Providence vs. Xavier odds. Before you lock in your Providence vs. Xavier picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Friars are likely a better team than their record suggests because they have been competitive in all of their Big East losses. Two have come by single digits, one in overtime, and they led Marquette 33-25 at halftime Saturday.

Providence has struggled at times on the offensive end, but its signature rugged defense and rebounding have remained consistent under coach Ed Cooley. The Friars (11-7, 1-4) also boast one of the most versatile players in the Big East in 6-foot-7 guard-forward Alpha Diallo, who leads the conference in rebounding with 8.6 per game. He also tops Providence in scoring (17.2 ppg) and assists (3.3).

Providence has covered the last four meetings in this series but it's no sure thing to do so again versus an Xavier club that is similarly looking to find its footing in Big East play.

The Musketeers (11-8, 3-3) stayed with Villanova most of the way, but the Wildcats got hot in the second half and finished with 15 three-pointers.

They have shown improvement of late and are looking for their third straight home win after beating Georgetown and Butler last week. Naji Marshall made the game-winning free throw to complete a comeback from 10 points down and seal a 70-69 win over the Bulldogs. Xavier has won seven straight home games against Providence and is on a 4-1 run against the spread in Wednesday contests.

