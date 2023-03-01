A pivotal Big East matchup has the No. 19 Xavier Musketeers (21-8) and the No. 20 Providence Friars (21-8) clashing on Wednesday evening. Xavier has won two of its last three games, outlasting Seton Hall 82-60 on Feb. 24. Likewise, Providence has been winners of three of its last four outings. On Sunday, the Friars beat Georgetown 88-68.

Tip-off from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Friars are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Providence odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Providence and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Providence vs. Xavier:

Xavier vs. Providence spread: Friars -3.5

Xavier vs. Providence State over/under: 153.5 points

Xavier vs. Providence money line: Friars -170, Musketeers +143

XAV: The Under is 6-0 in Musketeers' last six games following an ATS win

PROV: The Friars are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games

Why Xavier can cover



Senior guard Souley Boum is a very athletic and energetic scoring threat in the backcourt. Boum thrives when he's penetrating the lane and playing downhill. The California native scans the floor well and is able to assist his teammates regularly. Boum is fourth in the Big East in points (16.5) and sixth in assists (4.6). In his last game, he totaled 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Colby Jones provides Xavier with another skilled playmaker. Jones owns a quick first step and a solid jumper to score from a variety of spots. The Alabama native averages 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He also has a knack for steals and ranks 10th in the Big East (1.5). In the Feb. 1 matchup against Providence, Jones recorded 20 points and two steals.

Why Providence can cover

Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins has a strong frame with terrific body control when attacking the paint. Hopkins constantly fights to secure boards and can finish with either hand at the rim. The Illinois native is fifth in the conference in scoring (16.4) and second in rebounds (8.8). He's piled up 10 double-doubles thus far this season. On Feb. 18, Hopkins logged 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Noah Locke has a good scoring touch in the backcourt. Locke owns a quick release with solid range on his jumper. The Maryland native averages 11.2 points and is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. He's finished with more than 20 points in three of his last 10 outings. On Feb. 14, Locke finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 152 combined points.

