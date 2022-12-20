Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Xavier

Current Records: Seton Hall 7-5; Xavier 9-3

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates won both of their matches against the Xavier Musketeers last season (73-71 and 82-66) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Pirates and Xavier will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. The Musketeers will be strutting in after a win while Seton Hall will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Seton Hall as they fell 71-67 to the Providence Friars this past Saturday. One thing holding Seton Hall back was the mediocre play of guard Al-Amir Dawes, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Xavier and the Georgetown Hoyas this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Xavier wrapped it up with a 102-89 victory on the road. It was another big night for Xavier's guard Souley Boum, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 28 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds.

Seton Hall is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Seton Hall, who are 6-5 against the spread.

Seton Hall is now 7-5 while the Musketeers sit at 9-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 31st in college basketball. But Xavier comes into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.60%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 14 games against Xavier.