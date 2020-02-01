Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from computer on 22-13 run

The No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates will look for their 11th consecutive victory on Saturday when they face the Xavier Musketeers in a key Big East Conference matchup. The Pirates (16-4), who lead the conference at 8-0, are closing in on their sixth straight winning season, while the Musketeers (13-8), who are tied for seventh in the Big East with Georgetown at 2-6, are eyeing their 24th consecutive winning season.

Tip-off from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 11 a.m. ET in the first game on the Saturday college basketball schedule. Seton Hall leads the all-time series 12-9, including an 83-71 victory on Jan. 8 at Xavier. The Pirates are eight-point favorites in the latest Seton Hall vs. Xavier odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Xavier vs. Seton Hall picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -8

Xavier vs. Seton Hall over-under: 139 points

Xavier vs. Seton Hall money line: Xavier +294, Seton Hall -391

XAV: 44th in the country in rebounding at 39.2 per game

SH: Finished January 7-0, the school's first undefeated January since 1952-53

Why Seton Hall can cover

The Pirates are only the 12th team in the 41-year history of the Big East to start conference play 8-0 or better. Dating back to last season, Seton Hall has won 10 consecutive league games and is off to its best 20-game start since going 18-2 in 1988-89. That year the Pirates played in the national championship game.

Offensively, senior guard Myles Powell continues to set the pace, leading Seton Hall in scoring at 22.1 points per game, to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He has eclipsed his average in five of the past six games, including back-to-back 29-point performances against Butler and St. John's. He scored 24 points in the first meeting with Xavier this year.

Why Xavier can cover

Even so, the Pirates aren't a lock to cover the Xavier vs. Seton Hall spread. That's because the Musketeers have won two straight in the series against Seton Hall in games played at Newark, including a 70-69 win last February. If Xavier gets the lead at the half, the Musketeers have been able to close the deal this season, going 13-0. They are also 11-1 when holding an opponent under 70 points and 11-2 when out-rebounding the opposition.

Junior forward Naji Marshall has set the pace for the Musketeers, averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His best game was against city-rival Cincinnati on Dec. 7, when he poured in 31 points. In five career games against Seton Hall, Marshall is averaging 15 points, and has scored 43 over the past two games.

