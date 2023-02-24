Teams with a lot to play for clash when the 16th-ranked Xavier Musketeers face the Seton Hall Pirates in a key Big East Conference battle on Friday. The Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East), who will be without senior forward Zach Freemantle, who has a stress fracture in his foot, are still within striking distance at the top of the conference, two games behind first-place Marquette. The Pirates (16-12, 9-8), who have lost three of four, need to finish strong to make the NCAA Tournament. Xavier defeated Seton Hall 73-70 in the first meeting this season on Dec. 20.

Tipoff from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Seton Hall leads the all-time series 15-11, but Xavier has won three of the last four meetings in Newark. The Musketeers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141. Before making any Seton Hall vs. Xavier picks, you need to check out what college basketball expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past two college basketball seasons, he is 391-286 (plus $2,714). Severance has been on a roll thus far during the 2022-23 college basketball season, going 114-66-1 (plus $2,482) in his last 181 college basketball picks. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, he has his sights on Xavier vs. Seton Hall. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Seton Hall vs. Xavier:

Xavier vs. Seton Hall spread: Xavier -1.5

Xavier vs. Seton Hall over/under: 141 points

Xavier vs. Seton Hall money line: Xavier -125, Seton Hall +105

XAV: The under is 4-0 in the Musketeers' last four games overall

SH: The Pirates are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

Xavier vs. Seton Hall picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Seton Hall can cover

Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes powers the Pirates. He has been red hot of late, scoring in double figures in each of his last seven games, including in 20 of 27 games this year. He is coming off a 16-point performance on Saturday at Connecticut. He had scored 20 points, while grabbing three rebounds in a 76-68 win over Georgetown on Feb. 14. For the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Also helping lead Seton Hall is senior forward Tyrese Samuel. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, registering a pair of double-doubles in that span. He scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Georgetown on Feb. 14, and scored 14 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 58-54 loss at Villanova on Feb. 11. He has four double-doubles on the season. He is averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Souley Boum leads the Musketeers, averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is also red hot from the floor, connecting on 45.5% of his field goals, including 41.1% from 3-point range, and 86.5% from the foul line. He is coming off a 17-point and four-rebound effort against Villanova on Tuesday. In a 69-68 loss at Marquette on Feb. 15, Boum poured in 24 points, while grabbing five rebounds.

With Freemantle sidelined, senior forward Jack Nunge will look to pick up some of the offensive slack. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. He scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to Villanova and had 18 points and 10 rebounds against DePaul in an 82-68 triumph on Saturday. For the season, he has posted nine double-doubles, and is averaging 14.6 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

How to make Xavier vs. Seton Hall picks

For Friday's matchup, Severance is leaning Over the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Seton Hall vs. Xavier? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the expert who is on a huge college basketball roll, and find out.