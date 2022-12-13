Who's Playing

Southern @ Xavier

Current Records: Southern 4-5; Xavier 7-3

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Southern Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Musketeers proved too difficult a challenge. Xavier sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 victory. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Souley Boum (21), forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Colby Jones (15), and forward Zach Freemantle (14). Freemantle hadn't helped his team much against the West Virginia Mountaineers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Southern made easy work of the LSU-Alexandria Generals this past Saturday and carried off a 98-76 win.

The Musketeers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Xavier is now 7-3 while Southern sits at 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Xavier has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the ninth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Musketeers, the Jaguars come into the contest boasting the 13th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.6. In other words, Xavier will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 21-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.