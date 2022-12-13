The Xavier Musketeers will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Southern Tigers on Tuesday night. Xavier is wrapping up the early non-conference portion of its schedule before opening Big East play on Friday night. Southern has won two of its last three games and is getting set for its eighth road game of the season. Xavier is 5-4-1 against the spread, while Southern is 5-2 ATS this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Musketeers are favored by 21 points in the latest Xavier vs. Southern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 154. Before making any Southern vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Xavier vs. Southern spread: Xavier -21

Xavier vs. Southern over/under: 154 points

Xavier vs. Southern money line: Xavier -4500, Southern 1500

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier has momentum coming into this game, as it won the Crosstown Shootout for the fourth straight time in an 80-77 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The Musketeers led by 17 points at halftime and were able to hold on down the stretch, paced by Souley Boum's game-high 21 points. He has been the team's leading scorer so far this season, averaging 17.0 points per game.

The Musketeers received 26 votes in Monday's latest poll, so they could jump into the top 25 with a pair of wins this week. Their two losses since mid-November have been against then-No. 8 Duke and then-No. 6 Gonzaga, with both setbacks coming by single digits. They are 12-3 in their last 15 games and have covered the spread in four of their last six games.

Why Southern can cover

Southern has won four of its last six games, with three of those victories coming by double digits. The Tigers opened the stretch with an upset win over California, picking up a 74-66 win as 4.5-point underdogs. They have five players averaging at least eight points per game and nine players averaging at least five.

Brion Whitley leads the way with 12.4 points per game, while Bryson Etienne is scoring 12.0 points and grabbing 3.1 rebounds. The Tigers have been undervalued in the betting market, covering the spread in five of their last seven games, including four of their last five road games. Xavier is coming off an emotional rivalry victory and has a conference opener looming later in the week, making this a trap game on the schedule.

