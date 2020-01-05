Xavier vs. St. John's: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Xavier vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ Xavier
Current Records: St. John's 11-3; Xavier 11-3
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm are 0-9 against the Xavier Musketeers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. St. John's is packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against Xavier at Cintas Center at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Red Storm will be seeking to avenge the 81-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 9 of last year.
The Red Storm needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 60-58 to the Butler Bulldogs. A silver lining for the Red Storm was the play of G Nick Rutherford, who had 15 points and five assists along with six steals.
Meanwhile, Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Villanova Wildcats. F Naji Marshall (19 points) was the top scorer for Xavier.
St. John's isn't expected to pull this one out (Xavier is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Red Storm are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won all of the games they've played against St. John's in the last six years.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Xavier 81 vs. St. John's 68
- Feb 28, 2019 - Xavier 84 vs. St. John's 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - Xavier 88 vs. St. John's 60
- Jan 30, 2018 - Xavier 73 vs. St. John's 68
- Jan 17, 2018 - Xavier 88 vs. St. John's 82
- Jan 29, 2017 - Xavier 82 vs. St. John's 77
- Jan 07, 2017 - Xavier 97 vs. St. John's 82
- Feb 03, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 06, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. St. John's 66
